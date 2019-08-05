<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leroy Sané isn’t the only member of that family who Bayern Munich are interested in bringing in this summer.

It is no secret that the Manchester City winger has been the number one priority for the German champions during this window.

And Bayern may have an extra trick up their sleeve in a bid to finally bring Sané to Bavaria.

According to Kicker, Niko Kovač’s men are eager to snap up Sané’s brother Sidi from Schalke, where is part of their Under-17 side.

Sané’s sibling is 16 and plays as a centre forward at youth level for the Gelsenkirchen outfit.

It could be a clever ploy from the Bundesliga holders to tempt the elder brother to the Allianz Arena by offering him the chance to link up with his brother.

Whether or not that will be enough to tempt Sané into moving or City into selling remains to be seen.

A prospective move for the 23-year-old was cast into some doubt on Sunday when he hobbled out early from City’s Community Shield win over Liverpool with injury.