Bayern Munich haven’t even completed the Leroy Sané transfer yet but they’re already eyeing an additional signing.

The German champions are expected to sign Sané this week before they start their Bundesliga season on 16 August.

And they may not be done there.

According to Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, Bayern could also pursue Hakim Ziyech.

Those claims have been backed up by SportBild.

Ziyech shone for Ajax last season, scoring 16 goals and providing 13 assists in 29 Eredivisie appearances.

The Moroccan international also scored three times in the Champions League as the club progressed to the semi-finals.

The 26-year-old is said to have rejected a move to Sevilla this summer but is more than open to joining a European powerhouse such as Bayern.