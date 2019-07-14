<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich are reportedly tracking Kieran Trippier as a potential back-up to Joshua Kimmich.

Trippier has been deemed surplus to requirements at Tottenham with the club thought to be willing to listen to offers over €30m.

Juventus and Napoli have both been rumoured to be keen on the England international but now Sky Sports say that Bayern are also tracking the 27-year-old.

They are looking for competition for Kimmich at right-back following Rafinha’s departure earlier this month and see Trippier as an ideal candidate.

Trippier meanwhile is thought to be leaning towards a move away from England but does want to go somewhere where he can get regular football.