Bayern Munich are reportedly tracking Kieran Trippier as a potential back-up to Joshua Kimmich.
Trippier has been deemed surplus to requirements at Tottenham with the club thought to be willing to listen to offers over €30m.
Juventus and Napoli have both been rumoured to be keen on the England international but now Sky Sports say that Bayern are also tracking the 27-year-old.
They are looking for competition for Kimmich at right-back following Rafinha’s departure earlier this month and see Trippier as an ideal candidate.
Trippier meanwhile is thought to be leaning towards a move away from England but does want to go somewhere where he can get regular football.
