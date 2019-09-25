<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has threatened to refuse to release their players for the German national team should Manuel Neuer be dropped.

A war of words has erupted in Germany over the past few weeks between Marc-Andre ter Stegen and the people at Bayern.

The Barcelona goalkeeper admitted earlier this month that he was frustrated by a lack of opportunity with Die Mannschaft after he sat on the bench for their most recent Euro 2020 qualifiers.

It’s since got personal between the two goalkeepers and now Hoeness and waded in to reveal that he would block any attempts by the national team to call-up Bayern squad members if his goalkeeper keeps being disrespected.

“We will never accept that there will be a change here,” he told reporters.

“We will decline to release all our (German) international players before that happens”

Asked about if he wants to talk to Joachim Löw directly, Hoeness said: “He will already have heard what we have said. His ears will be hurting already”