<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid could benefit themselves next summer if they fulfil a Bayern Munich star’s request and sign him up for a reasonable transfer fee.

Real Madrid boast a fantastic history and are one of the world’s most prestigious clubs. The Merengues have a history of purchasing some of the best players from across the planet by paying huge sums and for any player, playing at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is a dream. As the saying goes, if Madrid want someone, they usually end up getting him.

Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich has spent over a decade with the Bavarians’ first team and 19 years in total with the Bundesliga giants. The Germany international has had tremendous success on the club front and he also has a World Cup medal around his neck, thanks to some magnificent exploits at Brazil in 2014.

Statistically, he is right among the top Bayern Munich players, having scored 186 goals and assisted 173 times in 497 appearances for his side. Thomas Muller has played 12 times this season, scoring once and assisting six times, but he is thought to be looking for a move elsewhere after slowly falling apart with first team coach Niko Kovac.

Jose Mourinho is likely to be appointed as Real Madrid’s manager if Zinedine Zidane is given the sack should the Whites continue performing below expectations. Thomas Muller is then expected to send a “come and get me” plea to the 13 time European champions, as per Fox Sports. Bayern would be ready to sell him off for 35 million euros.

Apart from Real Madrid, Manchester United have also shown interest in signing the Germany international since the last few years. However, the Old Trafford does not seem to be a very good destination for any ambitious player these days given how poor they have been since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure back in 2013.