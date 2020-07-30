



Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara has been offered to Real Madrid, according to report.

Defensa Central reports that Los Blancos have been offered an opportunity to sign Thiago Alcantara by Bayern.

The Spanish midfielder is keen on leaving Bavaria this summer, the Spanish would like to a new challenge in his career, Liverpool is also a possible destination.

Bayern is asking for 30-35 million euros which is a fee that is quoted for Liverpool, Real Madrid is linked with a move for Eduardo Camavinga and Paul Pogba, the Rennes midfielder is also linked with a move to Bayern Munich but he is likely to wait until 2021.





Real Madrid is touted wait till next season before they make a major signing as they are keen to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos have already sold Achraf Hakimi to Inter Milan for 40 million euros, and they are in negotiations to sell other young players like Borja Mayoral and Oscar Rodriguez for potentially 40 million euros combined. James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale are on the sale list.