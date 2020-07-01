



Bayern Munich have announced the signing of defender Tanguy Kouassi from Paris-Saint Germain.

The 18-year-old centre-back has arrived at the Allianz Arena on a free transfer after his deal at the Ligue 1 champions expired.

Kouassi has signed a four-year-deal for the Bundesliga champions, which will keep him at the club until June 2024.

The youngster broke into Thomas Tuchel’s side this season, making 15 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals.





“I am very happy to be able to play for Bayern. It is a large and traditional club,” he told the club’s official website.

“I very much hope that I will prevail here and have many missions. I’ll work hard for that.”

Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić stated: “We are very happy that we were able to win Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi for FC Bayern.

“In our eyes, he is one of the greatest talents in Europe.”