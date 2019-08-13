<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich have completed the loan signing of Ivan Perisic.

The Bundesliga champions had hoped to secure a deal for Manchester City’s Leroy Sané before the German international suffered a knee ligament injury.

Those plans are now on hold and Bayern have instead sealed a deal for Inter winger Perisic.

The Croatian is no stranger to the Bundesliga, having spent time at Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg from 2011 to 2016. During that time he scored 27 goals in 112 appearances in Germany’s top flight.

Perisic joins on loan for the season for a reported €5m fee.

Bayern are believed to have an option to make the deal permanent next summer for a further €20m sum.