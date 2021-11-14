Bayern Munich scouted Jose Mourinho as Hansi Flick’s replacement

Hansi Flick’s departure from Bayern forced Munich to scour the market for a replacement. Their long-time fan Julian Nagelsmann was the man they chose, although there were other candidates. And one of them was Jose Mourinho.

Flick’s replacement at Bayern was Nagelsmann, but although the then RB Leipzig coach was the target of the Munich club, the board was considering other names. Just in case. And Mourinho was among them.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern legend and former club director until 2021, was interviewed by ‘RAI Sport’. “Mourinho was a candidate, he wanted to come to Germany to coach Bayern,” he revealed.

“Because then they decided on a different profile, with different characteristics that are more suited to Bayern, and in the end it was all just a hypothesis,” he explained as to why Mourinho was eventually rejected.