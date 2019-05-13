<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich is set to rival Real Madrid for the veteran midfielder, according to report in Marca.

The German Champions have signified their interest to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christain Eriksen, Real Madrid want the Denmark international as a replacement for Luka Modric and plan to make an offer at the end of the season.

However, Marca says Real Madrid will face competition from Bayern Munich should the London based club show a willingness to sell the midfielder whose contract will expire at the end of next season.

The Bavarian is expected to release James Rodriguez back to Real Madrid at the end of the current campaign and want Eriksen as his replacement Tottenham Hotspur want a fee in the region of £150-200m for the Dane midfielder who can add creativity to the game, something both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are missing at the moment.