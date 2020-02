Bayern Munich have rung the changes for their DFB Pokal clash with Hoffenheim on Wednesday.

There are three changes to the side that beat Mainz 3-1 on Saturday.

Corentin Tolisso, Philippe Coutinho and Serge Gnabry all come in for the DFB-Pokal holders.

Meanwhile, it’s a big night for Jacob Bruun Larsen.

The January signing from Borussia Dortmund makes his first start for the club at the Allianz Arena.