Bayern Munich have rung the changes for their DFB Pokal clash with Hoffenheim on Wednesday.

The Bavarian giants are coming off the back of an impressive 3-1 win over Mainz at the weekend but coach Hansi Flick has made a number of alterations to his XI.





There are three changes to the side that beat Mainz 3-1 on Saturday.

Corentin Tolisso, Philippe Coutinho and Serge Gnabry all come in for the DFB-Pokal holders.

Meanwhile, it’s a big night for Jacob Bruun Larsen.

The January signing from Borussia Dortmund makes his first start for the club at the Allianz Arena.