Bayern Munich have rung the changes for their DFB Pokal clash with Hoffenheim on Wednesday.
The Bavarian giants are coming off the back of an impressive 3-1 win over Mainz at the weekend but coach Hansi Flick has made a number of alterations to his XI.
There are three changes to the side that beat Mainz 3-1 on Saturday.
Corentin Tolisso, Philippe Coutinho and Serge Gnabry all come in for the DFB-Pokal holders.
Meanwhile, it’s a big night for Jacob Bruun Larsen.
The January signing from Borussia Dortmund makes his first start for the club at the Allianz Arena.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]