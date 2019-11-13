<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After failing in an attempt to sign him in the summer, it seems Bayern Munich are not ready to give up on Leroy Sané quite yet.

The Manchester City winger was their prime target but a cruciate ligament tear sustained in the Community Shield scuppered any lingering hopes of doing a deal.

But those plans are set to be revived, according to Bayern supervisory board member Edmund Stoiber.

“There were discussions about Sané,” Stoiber confirmed in an interview with SportBild.

“But the unfortunate injury and his surgery broke all of that up.

“We will see how the contact develops,” he added when asked if Bayern were ready to resume their interest.

“As chairman of the advisory board and a member of the supervisory board, I have great faith in this club’s leadership.

“If they propose a transfer of this magnitude, then I think that is justified.

“We know the sum that is required [to sign him] and how the price has been raised.”

Any deal for the Germany international would likely be worthy over €100m and smash the Bavarians’ transfer record.