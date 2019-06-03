<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich are reportedly on ‘red alert’ with Leroy Sané still unable to agree fresh terms with Manchester City.

Sané continues to be linked with a summer departure after falling out of favour under manager Pep Guardiola.

According to Mirror Football, Bayern have already had an €80m bid rejected by City but are gaining encouragement with talks failing to progress.

The Bundesliga champions have identified Sané as the perfect replacement for departing wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry.

However, City are in a strong negotiation stance with the German under contract until 2021, and considered one of the best young players in Europe.

Guardiola revealed last month that he wants Sané to stay but “cannot force him to sign a new contract”, with negotiations set to continue.