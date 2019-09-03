Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has opened up on the process which brought Philippe Coutinho to Bavaria.
After a summer which seemed largely spent pursuing other targets, the German champions eventually agreed a deal in August for the Brazilian.
He joined from Barcelona on a season-long loan, which also includes an option to make the move permanent.
“Transfers are all about teamwork,” Salihamidžić said in an interview with Kicker.
“When we found out there was a chance we could loan Coutinho, [chief executive] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge immediately contacted the key people at Barcelona.
“He has a tremendous international network and virtually everyone knows him. He has a big, recognisable name.
“The supervisory board was involved at all times too, along with Uli Hoeness.
“In Coutinho’s case, I knew his agent and we got access to the player very quickly.
“Karl-Heinz and I then flew to Barcelona and presented our plans and project to Philippe, who he was happy to join.”
Coutinho has made two appearances for Bayern since arriving in mid-August.