Bayern Munich asked retired Arjen Robben for permission before giving new signing Philippe Coutinho his old No.10 shirt and club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes the Brazilian is a worthy successor.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has opened up on the process which brought Philippe Coutinho to Bavaria.

After a summer which seemed largely spent pursuing other targets, the German champions eventually agreed a deal in August for the Brazilian.

He joined from Barcelona on a season-long loan, which also includes an option to make the move permanent.

“Transfers are all about teamwork,” Salihamidžić said in an interview with Kicker.

“When we found out there was a chance we could loan Coutinho, [chief executive] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge immediately contacted the key people at Barcelona.

“He has a tremendous international network and virtually everyone knows him. He has a big, recognisable name.

“The supervisory board was involved at all times too, along with Uli Hoeness.

“In Coutinho’s case, I knew his agent and we got access to the player very quickly.

“Karl-Heinz and I then flew to Barcelona and presented our plans and project to Philippe, who he was happy to join.”

Coutinho has made two appearances for Bayern since arriving in mid-August.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories