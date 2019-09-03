<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has opened up on the process which brought Philippe Coutinho to Bavaria.

After a summer which seemed largely spent pursuing other targets, the German champions eventually agreed a deal in August for the Brazilian.

He joined from Barcelona on a season-long loan, which also includes an option to make the move permanent.

“Transfers are all about teamwork,” Salihamidžić said in an interview with Kicker.

“When we found out there was a chance we could loan Coutinho, [chief executive] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge immediately contacted the key people at Barcelona.

“He has a tremendous international network and virtually everyone knows him. He has a big, recognisable name.

“The supervisory board was involved at all times too, along with Uli Hoeness.

“In Coutinho’s case, I knew his agent and we got access to the player very quickly.

“Karl-Heinz and I then flew to Barcelona and presented our plans and project to Philippe, who he was happy to join.”

Coutinho has made two appearances for Bayern since arriving in mid-August.