<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeneß has admitted the club are keeping a keen eye on Leroy Sané’s recovery.

The Manchester City winger was heavily linked with a move to the German champions in the summer. Any hopes of a move were, though, ruined when Sané suffered a cruciate ligament injury in City’s Community Shield win over Liverpool in August.

Speaking on the Planet Futbol podcast, Hoeneß touched on Bayern’s ambition to sign the German international.

“We were very strongly interested, we had talks with him, but after his bad injury we couldn’t continue,” said the Bayern president.

“We have to wait and see how his recovery goes.”

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Hoeneß, set to leave the Bundesliga giants leave as president in November, expects the club to keep Sané in mind when next summer comes around.

“I think the new people [at the club] will sit down in January or February and evaluate how to continue,” the 67-year-old said.

Pep Guardiola’s most recent update on Sané suggested he could even play again this year.

“He’s back before the end of the season,” the Man City boss told reporters on 13 September.

“By December, January, February he could be perfect.”

In the meantime, City will soldier on without the German and hope to convince him to sign a new contract.