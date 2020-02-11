<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





New Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has reiterated the club’s desire to sign Leroy Sané from Manchester City this summer.

Sané was a target for the Bavarian giants at the start of the season but saw their hopes dashed when the winger injured his cruciate ligament in August.

But the Germany international has been constantly linked with a move to the Allianz Arena and that has now been publicly confirmed by Hainer, who recently replaced Uli Hoeness as Bayern’s president.

According to Passauer Neue Presse, Hainer told a Bayern fan club: “Leroy Sane is a great player that we are interested in, which is also known.





“Now you have to see how he will come back after his injury. According to my information he is now starting to train again but is not yet back in team training.”

Hainer then declared that Bayern are looking to win the Champions League in the next three seasons, suggesting Sane could be a part of that.

He continued: “However, it can be assumed that we will prepare the team not only for the next season but for the future I don’t just mean the German championship, because we want to win the Champions League again.

“After all, we have the final at home in 2022 and we want to win there at the latest but I don’t mind either.”