Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to postpone their interest in Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz.

Havertz enjoyed a standout 2018/19 campaign, scoring 20 goals and assisting seven in 40 appearances.

According to Sportbild, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić spoke with his Leverkusen counterpart Rudi Völler, cementing their interest for next year instead.

The report claims that Leverkusen demanded €75m for his signature with a number of clubs – including Manchester United and PSG – also interested in him.

But Havertz is understood to favour Bayern and would hold out for their interest next summer.