Bayern Munich are preparing for life without Leroy Sané as the Manchester City winger becomes less likely to move the club.

Sané was Bayern’s prime target in the summer but a move fell through after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament.

That shouldn’t have been enough to stop a deal and Bayern were ready to agree a move with both Sané and City at the end of this season. According to reports this week, though, Sané is now questioning the switch after hoping for a bid this winter.

The German international is back in training and had hoped Bayern would show faith in him and his recovery by making an offer this month. That hasn’t materialised, though, and the move now may not happen at all.





According to Bild, the German champions are now looking at alternatives, in case Sané signs a new deal in Manchester.

For €140m, the club could opt to keep Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic, who are currently on loan from Barcelona and Inter respectively.

More likely, though, is an approach for Kai Havertz. Bayern would even be interested in the midfielder alongside Sané and reportedly intend to press on with their interest in him regardless.

Timo Werner could also enter the frame.

Bayern were reluctant to bid for the striker last summer, hoping to sign him for free in 2020 instead, but he signed a new contract with RB Leipzig. But if Sané doesn’t come, Werner could be targeted and played on the wing as well as backing up Robert Lewandowski.

Sané or no Sané, Bayern have big plans for the summer.