Bayern Munich players were quick to praise Philippe Coutinho after the Barcelona loanee bagged a brilliant hat-trick in Saturday’s thrashing of Werder Bremen.

The Brazilian put in his best performance since joining the club on a season-long loan in the summer with three goals, two assists and a man of the match award.

David Alaba told Bild “If you watched the game today, we have to buy him, right?” while Robert Lewandowski described Coutinho as “outstanding” and said Bayern “need this kind of player.”

Manager Hansi Flick also spoke about Coutinho in his press conference after the match and said he thought “everyone in the stadium enjoyed his performance.”

The win saw Bayern back to winning ways after consecutive defeats in the Bundesliga, although they remain six points behind leaders RB Leipzig after 15 games.

Meanwhile, the performance may offer Coutinho hope he can stay at Bayern. He has spoken of his desire to remain at the club already but his €120m purchase option may prove problematic.