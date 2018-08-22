Bayern Munich are setting their sights on Juventus star Paulo Dybala for next summer, according to Bild newspaper.

The German paper claims the Bundesliga champions are already planning a massive swoop for the 2019-20 season.

They need to fill the gaps that will be left by Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, but Antoine Griezmann appears to be out after securing a €200m release clause with Atletico Madrid.

Dybala is among the options Bayern are looking at for next season, although Juventus wouldn’t sell the Argentina international for less than €100m.

Still only 24, La Joya has scored 68 goals with 25 assists in 141 competitive games for the Bianconeri.