Juventus players (From L, Rear) Juventus' Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus' Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, Juventus' German midfielder Sami Khedira, Juventus' Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci and Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and (Front Row, From L) Juventus' Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, Juventus' Brazilian forward Douglas Costa, Juventus' Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado, Juventus' Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, Juventus' Brazilian defender Sandro and Juventus' Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo pose for a team photo prior to the Italian Serie A football match AC Chievo vs Juventus at the Marcantonio-Bentegodi stadium in Verona on August 18, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Isabella BONOTTO
Agence France-Presse

Bayern Munich are setting their sights on Juventus star Paulo Dybala for next summer, according to Bild newspaper.

The German paper claims the Bundesliga champions are already planning a massive swoop for the 2019-20 season.

They need to fill the gaps that will be left by Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, but Antoine Griezmann appears to be out after securing a €200m release clause with Atletico Madrid.

Dybala is among the options Bayern are looking at for next season, although Juventus wouldn’t sell the Argentina international for less than €100m.

Still only 24, La Joya has scored 68 goals with 25 assists in 141 competitive games for the Bianconeri.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR