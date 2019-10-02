<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bayern Munich are the talk of the town this week.

And fair enough, after putting seven past Tottenham in Tuesday’s Champions League clash.

As ever with the German champions, though, they aren’t satisfied with that.

The wheels are already in motion for next summer’s transfer business and Bayern have big plans to improve the team.

According to Sport Bild, Leroy Sané is considered the “absolute key player” in those plans. The Manchester City winger was heavily linked with Bayern in the summer, only for a cruciate ligament injury to derail any potential move.

Next year the German will have just one year remaining on his contract at Etihad Stadium and Bayern remain confident of signing him.

Sané aside, the club want one more big name to join him. The report claims that will either be Philippe Coutinho or Kai Havertz, but not both.

Coutinho – already on loan at the Allianz Arena – has impressed since joining from Barcelona in August. Come the end of the season, Bayern possess the option to sign Coutinho permanently for a €120m fee.

However, Kai Havertz has been a target for a while now. The 20-year-old is already one of the Bundesliga’s best players, scoring 19 times since the start of last season. Tempting him away from Bayer Leverkusen next summer would cost Bayern around €100m in fees alone.

Sport Bild go on to say that, internally, Havertz remains the club’s preferred option for now.

If Coutinho continues his current form, that might not be the case for long.