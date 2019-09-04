<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich are likely to reignite their interest in Leroy Sané when the winger returns from injury.

The Manchester City man was linked with a move to the Allianz Arena all summer but a potential deal was put on hold when he suffered a cruciate ligament injury in early August.

According to German football expert Raphael Honigstein, Bayern’s interest hasn’t cooled.

The Bundesliga giants are “still determined” to sign the 23-year-old, Honigstein writes in The Athletic.

Bayern reacted to Sané’s injury by striking loan deals for Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisić, allowing them to return for Sané at a later date.

Honigstein says that will be in January, though the winger may not be fit until February or March.

Following Timo Werner’s contract extension at RB Leipzig, a move for Sané has now become even more important for Niko Kovac’s side.

Whether or not they can strike a deal with Manchester City, who reportedly wanted over €100m to part with the winger in the summer, remains to be seen.