Leroy Sané was forced to hobble off with what appeared to be a knee injury just nine minutes into Sunday’s Community Shield.

Bayern Munich are likely to reignite their interest in Leroy Sané when the winger returns from injury.

The Manchester City man was linked with a move to the Allianz Arena all summer but a potential deal was put on hold when he suffered a cruciate ligament injury in early August.

According to German football expert Raphael Honigstein, Bayern’s interest hasn’t cooled.

The Bundesliga giants are “still determined” to sign the 23-year-old, Honigstein writes in The Athletic.

Bayern reacted to Sané’s injury by striking loan deals for Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisić, allowing them to return for Sané at a later date.

Honigstein says that will be in January, though the winger may not be fit until February or March.

Following Timo Werner’s contract extension at RB Leipzig, a move for Sané has now become even more important for Niko Kovac’s side.

Whether or not they can strike a deal with Manchester City, who reportedly wanted over €100m to part with the winger in the summer, remains to be seen.

