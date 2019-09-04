Bayern Munich are likely to reignite their interest in Leroy Sané when the winger returns from injury.
The Manchester City man was linked with a move to the Allianz Arena all summer but a potential deal was put on hold when he suffered a cruciate ligament injury in early August.
According to German football expert Raphael Honigstein, Bayern’s interest hasn’t cooled.
The Bundesliga giants are “still determined” to sign the 23-year-old, Honigstein writes in The Athletic.
Bayern reacted to Sané’s injury by striking loan deals for Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisić, allowing them to return for Sané at a later date.
Honigstein says that will be in January, though the winger may not be fit until February or March.
Following Timo Werner’s contract extension at RB Leipzig, a move for Sané has now become even more important for Niko Kovac’s side.
Whether or not they can strike a deal with Manchester City, who reportedly wanted over €100m to part with the winger in the summer, remains to be seen.