Bayern Munich are looking into the possibility of signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona this summer.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who report that Bayern have asked to know in detail exactly what Barça would need to convince them to part with Coutinho this summer.

The Brazilian playmaker was heavily linked with Manchester United and Tottenham in the final days of the English transfer window, with reports suggesting the Blaugrana were willing to let him leave on a season-long loan.

There have also been many suggestions that the former Liverpool star could be offered to Paris Saint-Germain in part-exchange for Neymar.

But after their move for Leroy Sané collapsed last week when the Manchester City winger suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Bayern are still in the market for new attacking players and Coutinho represents an interesting possible opportunity.

The German champions are expected to sign Inter wide-man Ivan Perišić on an initial loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season, and Coutinho could move to the Allianz Arena on similar terms.

The 27-year-old’s time at Camp Nou following his €145m switch in January 2018 has been largely underwhelming and the summer arrival of Antoine Griezmann has seen him fall further down the pecking order.

As well as losing Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry this summer, Bayern decided not to take up the option to sign James Rodríguez permanently following his two-year loan spell in Bavaria, and Coutinho could fulfil the role left vacant by the Colombian.

The German transfer window remains open until 25 August.