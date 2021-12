Bayern Munich are in advanced talks to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha.

TNT Sports says Bayern have tabled a €50m offer to Leeds for the Brazil international and a deal is close to being agreed.

Indeed, the media source states an agreement is close to being struck.

Raphinha joined Leeds from Rennes in 2020 and has since contributed 14 goals and 10 assists in 47 appearances for the Yorkshire club.

The Brazilian has a contract with Leeds to 2024.