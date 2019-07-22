<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The clock is ticking on Bayern Munich’s chances of signing a new winger this summer and it seems desperate times have called for desperate measures.

With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry having both left the club, Bayern have been strongly linked with Manchester City’s Leroy Sané and Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé in recent weeks.

But the Bundesliga champions have so far been unable to meet the selling clubs’ valuations of either player, leaving negotiations deadlocked.

However, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Bayern have been trying to sweeten the deal by offering David Alaba to both Barça and City in part-exchange for their wide-men.

Aside from a loan spell at Hoffenheim, Alaba has spent his entire career at the Allianz Arena and been a fine servant to the club.

However, the versatile 27-year-old defender is yet to sign an extension to his contract which expires in 2021 and with the summer arrival of Lucas Hernandez in Bavaria, the Austrian’s place in the starting XI is no longer assured.

City were in the market for a new left-back earlier in the window but despite the fact Pep Guardiola worked with Alaba at Bayern, the Premier League champions are said to have passed on Bayern’s attempt to include him in their bid for Sané.

Barça, on the other hand, could be more tempted. The LaLiga champions reportedly want to sign someone to provide competition for Jordi Alba this summer and have been linked with Junior Firpo from Real Betis.

However, with the 22-year-old valued at approximately €30m, they could now turn their attention to Alaba instead.

Whether that will mean Dembélé will head back to Germany is another matter though. Recent reports suggested the Blaugrana intend to keep hold of the Frenchman, whom they signed in a big money deal from Borussia Dortmund two summers ago.

But if Neymar ends up returning to Camp Nou this summer, their stance on Dembélé could well change.