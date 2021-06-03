Saul Ñiguez could be living his last days in an Atletico Madrid shirt. His departure to Bayern Munich is reportedly close to completion, with the Germans offering 80 million euros for the midfielder.

Bayern Munich are close to completing another signing for next season – Atletico Madrid’s Saul Ñigez. As Claudio Garcia of ‘Radio Marca’ reports, the German side have completed the signing of the Spanish international, who looks set to move from the champions of Spain to those of Germany.

Bayern Munich will pay 80 million euros for the Atleti man, a large enough sum for the Spanish side to sufficiently reinforce the gap left in the centre of the park by his departure.





However, ‘Bild”s Christian Falk denied that the agreement is yet to be reached between both parties. The same source assures that Atletico will try and bring in Udinese’s Rodrigo de Paul, for whom they will fork out 40 million euros.

Saul fell out of favour in Simeone’s side last season, and there were even spells where the Spaniard barely featured at all. Following this lack of game time, Atletico’s midfielder reportedly asked to leave this summer.

Between a number of clubs that were interested, Juventus were rumoured to be one of the best placed. However, the aforementioned source has explained that it will be Bayern Munich who will secure Saul’s services, who looks to venture outside of La Liga for the first time in his career.