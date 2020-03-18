<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić met with the agents of Leroy Sané to discuss the winger’s potential move to the Allianz Arena.

According to SportBILD, the meeting took place in Munich last week with Bayern still intent on signing Sané.

This has been one of the transfer sagas that has stretched across a number of windows and there was a belief the German winger would make the move to Bavaria last summer.





However, the 24-year-old ruptured his cruciate ligament and has missed the majority of the 2019/20 season.

Sané has only recently returned to training and made an appearance for Man City U23’s at the end of February.

It appears Bayern have reignited their interest and could well look to strike a deal in the summer.

Sané moved to the Etihad from Schalke for €50m in August 2016.

The forward has scored 39 goals in 134 appearances for the club, winning the Premier League twice.