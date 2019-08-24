<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich have reportedly ear-marked Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong as their long-term successor to Arjen Robben.

Robben left the Allianz Arena this summer after 10 trophy-laden years in Bavaria, but his absence has created a gaping chasm on the left wing.

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi had been heavily linked with joining Niko Kovac’s side, but now Voetbal International say that Bayern have turned their attentions to Chong.

The 19-year-old is highly regarded at Old Trafford and is likely to become part of the first team this coming season.

United are loath to sell the teenager but apparently could be tempted should an offer of €50m be forthcoming.