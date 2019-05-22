<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

German champions Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru this summer.

The Bavarians who have also been linked with a move for Leroy Sane joins Valencia, Sevilla, AS Monaco and PSG who have made inquiries about Onyekuru’s availability this summer following his outstanding season for Galatasaray in the Turkish League.

Onyekuru so far he has scored 16 goals and claimed six assists in all competitions for Galatasaray who claimed a league double (their 21st league and 17th cup titles) this season with a league game left to play.

Sources close to the player have told ESPN that a top German club, believed to be Bayern Munich, have all but agreed with Everton to acquire the player.

“He has a big chance to sign with a big Bundesliga club,” the source told ESPN.

“There are also offers from at least one Premier League club and a La Liga club, but he priority is the Bundesliga and a deal has almost been agreed with Everton.

Onyekuru joined Everton in 2017 after a sterling season with Eupen, he was immediately loaned back to Belgian giants Anderlecht, where he scored 10 goals until he copped a cruciate ligament injury which ruled him out of action for six months.