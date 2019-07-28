<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich could soon have their prime target of the summer transfer window as the club has begun negotiations with Manchester City over Leroy Sané.

Since losing both Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben at the end of last season, Bayern has been looking to fill the void and have singled out Sane as their man.

A report in the Daily Mirror suggests the German champions are determined to get their man and have opened talks.

“We all know that Leroy Sane is our dream player,” said Bayern boss Niko Kovac. “The public knows that, we know that.”

Sane played a big part of City’s Premier League-winning campaign last season contributing with 10 goals and 10 assists.

Since his move from FC Shalke 04 in August 2016 the 23-year-old appeared in 133 matches across all competitions for Manchester City, racking up 39 goals, and 45 assists.

“You can see that the transfer is not easy,” added Kovac. “But I know that our people are working very hard to make it happen. We will do everything to realise this transfer.”