Bayern Munich could be on the market for another forward.

According to Calciomercato, Bayern are keen on Mario Mandzukic, a former player of theirs, to bolster the depth in their attack.

Mandzukic was reportedly close to joining Manchester United as the Red Devils launched a bid to bring the Croatian forward in to replace Romelu Lukaku, who left the club to sign for Inter Milan but were unable to make a deal before the end of the English transfer window.

Mandzukic himself is interested in leaving Juventus in favour of a different challenge and the Bundesliga could be the perfect place for him at this stage of his career. Last season, Mandzukic was featured in 25 Serie A matches, scoring nine goals and recording seven assists.