Despite the interest from Everton, it looks like Lille forward Nicolas Pepe has interest from other teams as well.

According to Italian outlet, Tutto Mercato, Bayern Munich have rekindled their interest in the Ivory Coast international and will place a bid for the Ligue 1 star.

In 38 Ligue 1 matches last season, Pepe netted 22 goals and chipped in with 11 assists as Lille finished runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich could lodge a bid worth €75m for Pepe, according to the report, putting into jeopardy Everton’s bid for the 24-year-old striker.

Pepe doesn’t seem to be in a hurry though, as the forward’s contract with Lille runs until the 2022 season.