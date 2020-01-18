<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Thomas Meunier is one of the many Paris Saint-Germain players who will be out of contract at the end of the season unless an offer is made. Given his quality and the potential of a free transfer, several big European clubs have set their targets on the Belgium international.

As reported by Bild (via Le Parisien), FC Bayern Munich, Juventus FC, Inter Milan, Manchester United, and two other Premier League clubs have expressed interest in signing Meunier.

In his ideal situation, Meunier would sign a contract extension with PSG and remain in Paris where he is comfortable and guaranteed UEFA Champions League football and unless a new signing is brought in, regular playing time.





However, Meunier is not the type of right-back that will thrive in manager Thomas Tuchel’s system. He gets forward far too often and isn’t consistent enough when crossing the ball. Defensively, he struggles against fleet-footed wingers.

As far as which team would fit Meunier the best, I believe Inter Milan would be a good landing spot. He would team up with compatriot Romelu Lukaku, live in a cosmopolitan city, and have the opportunity to compete for a regular starting spot.

Inter would also be able to offer Champions League football, which is important to Meunier as he turned down a move last summer to Everton FC because they couldn’t offer that.

If Meunier is allowed to leave on a free transfer, Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, needs to decide if Colin Dagba and Thilo Kehrer are the answer at right-back or if he needs to bring in a world-class right-back to start immediately.