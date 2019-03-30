<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bayern Munich failed to produce a second-half winner against a gutsy Freiburg as they were held to a 1-1 draw that allowed Borussia Dortmund to move two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Lucas Holer put the hosts in front after just three minutes but Robert Lewandowski soon got the champions back on level terms with his 199th Bundesliga goal.

The visitors began to dominate but Freiburg stood firm, with a fantastic defensive performance and a series of saves from Alexander Schwolow denying Bayern, who also hit the post late on through Leon Goretzka.

Dortmund’s win over Wolfsburg ensured they moved two points clear of Bayern at the top of the table ahead of the two clubs meeting in next weekend’s Der Klassike.