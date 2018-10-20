Bayern Munich ended a run of four matches without a win with a 3-1 victory at Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga despite having Arjen Robbben sent off.

Robert Lewandowski scored either side of half-time to give the reigning champions the lead, only for Robben to be shown a red card for a second bookable offence as the hour mark approached.

Wout Weghorst pulled a goal back for the hosts shortly afterward but James Rodriguez re-established Bayern’s two-goal lead on 72 minutes.

The win moves Bayern into the top six and eases the pressure on coach Niko Kovac, who received the backing of club chiefs Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Friday in an adversarial news conference in which they blamed the media for negative coverage.