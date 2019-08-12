<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich could be a surprise destination for Gareth Bale with the Bundesliga champions on the hunt for a new wide forward.

With the deal to sign Leroy Sané from Manchester City now dead in the water, Niko Kovac is after another winger to help bolster Bayern’s forward line this season.

And now a story in Sport1 claims that the German giants will make a move for Bale in the coming weeks, looking to strike a similar deal to the one that saw them land James Rodriguez on a two-year loan.

They say that Bayern will offer to pay all of Bale’s astronomical wages and will take him on an initial loan with an option to buy outright.

This new report though comes despite Bale’s agent insisting that the Welshman will not be leaving Real Madrid this summer on a short-term deal.