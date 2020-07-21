



Bayern Munich have announced they will play Olympique Marseille on 31 July. The game will take place at Bayern’s training ground.

The Bundesliga champions will use the game as a warm-up for the upcoming Champions League.





Having last played a match on 4 July, beating Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB Pokal final, the game will give Bayern a chance to get back up to speed before they host Chelsea on 8 August.

Heavy favourites to qualify after winning the first leg of that tie 3-0, Bayern are then hoping to go to Lisbon for the latter stages of the competition.