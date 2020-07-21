Bayern Munich secured their eighth straight Bundesliga title on Tuesday as Robert Lewandowski’s first-half volley saw them claim a 1-0 win at Werder Bremen.

Bayern Munich have announced they will play Olympique Marseille on 31 July. The game will take place at Bayern’s training ground.

The Bundesliga champions will use the game as a warm-up for the upcoming Champions League.


Having last played a match on 4 July, beating Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB Pokal final, the game will give Bayern a chance to get back up to speed before they host Chelsea on 8 August.

Heavy favourites to qualify after winning the first leg of that tie 3-0, Bayern are then hoping to go to Lisbon for the latter stages of the competition.

