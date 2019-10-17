<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller wants Manchester United as the German offers himself to the Red Devils.

The report in Daily Mail says that Muller’s representative has informed Manchester United star is available for a move in the coming transfer period in winter.

Muller has been reduced to a bench role at Bayern Munich under Niko Kovac and he is yet to score in the Bundesliga and he is keen on a move away from the Allianz Arena.

He was previously linked with a move to Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal but Manchester United was unable to meet the demand of Bayern Munich at that point.

This time around, the 2014 World Cup winner’s camp has secretly contacted United, letting them know the striker is available.