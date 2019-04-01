<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bayern Munich will contest the Allianz China Cup against the Chinese national team in Beijing next month, the Bundesliga club have announced.

After the conclusion of their domestic season, Bayern will travel to Beijing to play in the fixture on May 29.

The match will see the continuation of a partnership between Bayern, sponsors Allianz and the Chinese Football Association (CFA), with the reigning German champions building academies in the cities of Shenzhen and Taiyuan to add to the one in Qingdao.

Beijing’s National Stadium will play host to the match, and Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is hopeful they can continue to aid the development of football in the country.

“Our club has been active in China for many years and supports the development of Chinese football through numerous initiatives,” Rummenigge said.

“We are delighted to have our partner Allianz on board and look forward to making a sustainable contribution to Sino-German football relations together.”