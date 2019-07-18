<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich has ended the interest in the pursuit of Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to the latest report in The Independent.

Bayern Munich has been pursuing the English attacker for a while since the winter transfer window.

Chelsea refuse to sell him despite Bayern Munich increase their bid to sign the Chelsea former academy player, an Achilles injury also put the move on hold, the German Champions sent their team doctors to have a check on Hudson-Odoi under the permission of Chelsea board to ascertain the extent of the injury and the future effect on the player.

The report in the Independent says Bayern Munich has moved their attention to other players.

The Bayern Munich board believes that Hudson-Odoi would be too expensive, especially if he signs a new contract at Chelsea in the coming weeks.

The attacker will remain at Chelsea provided he is promised more game time than the previous season under Maurizio Sarri, the appointment of Frank Lampard as new Chelsea manager has also encouraged the young lad to sign a new contract.