Bayern Munich want permission from Chelsea to send in their own doctor to check the extent of Callum Hudson-Odoi’s injury at the Stamford Bridge.

The report in Bild says Bayern is willing to send club doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt to assess the extent of the midfielder’s injury.

The German Champions are keen on signing the England international but will wait to see the extent of the injury he sustained before submitting a bid.

The German outfit has made several offers rising to £45million as they aim to carry out major squad revamp following the potential exit of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery at the end of this season.

Hudson-Odoi has just over a year to run on his current deal and they the Blues are not willing to listen to offers for their young talent knowing so well that they are banned from signing in two transfer windows by FIFA.