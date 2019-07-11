<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich has ditched their interest in Chelsea ace Callum Hudson-Odoi for another Premier League star according to report.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard convinced Odoi to sign a new deal at the Stamford Bridge and he aims to make a “world class” player.

The report in The Sun says the winger will sign a new deal if given he is given assurances over playing time at the Stamford Bridge.

Bayern Munich is trying to fill the vacant space left behind by Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben and they have now turned their attention to Manchester City forward Leroy Sane who is valued at £90m.

Bayern Munich Chairman Karl Rummenigge said at Lucas Hernandez’s unveiling: “Leroy Sane’s situation is that he is coming back from his holidays this week and he did not want to talk during the off-season.

“He wanted to think about his future. He certainly has.

“Now we have to wait and see if something is moving in our direction.

“It is no secret that we are still looking for a player for wide areas. We are on the ball.”