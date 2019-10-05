<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The injury that David Alaba sustained for Bayern Munich in the Champions League will keep him out longer than expected.

He was substituted in the 7-2 win over Tottenham after coming off the worst from a challenge with Serge Aurier.

Bayern confirmed on Friday night that medical tests on Alaba revealed that he has cracked a rib.

Although they didn’t put a timeline on his return, the club stated he will be out for ‘the foreseeable future’ as a result of the injury.

The Austrian had just made his comeback from an unrelated hamstring injury but is now straight back on the sidelines.

It comes at a tough time for coach Niko Kovač too, with record signing Lucas Hernandez also out of action at the moment.