Bayern Munich's David Alaba

The injury that David Alaba sustained for Bayern Munich in the Champions League will keep him out longer than expected.

He was substituted in the 7-2 win over Tottenham after coming off the worst from a challenge with Serge Aurier.

Bayern confirmed on Friday night that medical tests on Alaba revealed that he has cracked a rib.

Although they didn’t put a timeline on his return, the club stated he will be out for ‘the foreseeable future’ as a result of the injury.

The Austrian had just made his comeback from an unrelated hamstring injury but is now straight back on the sidelines.

It comes at a tough time for coach Niko Kovač too, with record signing Lucas Hernandez also out of action at the moment.

