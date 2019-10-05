The injury that David Alaba sustained for Bayern Munich in the Champions League will keep him out longer than expected.
He was substituted in the 7-2 win over Tottenham after coming off the worst from a challenge with Serge Aurier.
Bayern confirmed on Friday night that medical tests on Alaba revealed that he has cracked a rib.
Although they didn’t put a timeline on his return, the club stated he will be out for ‘the foreseeable future’ as a result of the injury.
The Austrian had just made his comeback from an unrelated hamstring injury but is now straight back on the sidelines.
It comes at a tough time for coach Niko Kovač too, with record signing Lucas Hernandez also out of action at the moment.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]