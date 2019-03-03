



Champions Bayern Munich demolished hosts Borussia Moenchengladbach 5-1 to join leaders Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga and reignite the title race on Saturday.

Rejuvenated Bayern Munich, who have now won 11 of their last 12 league games, scored twice in the opening 11 minutes through Javi Martinez and Thomas Mueller.

Two second half Robert Lewandowski goals then ensured the most straightforward of wins.

Moenchengladbach lost their third straight league home game by at least three goals for the first time in their club history.

Bayern Munich, who were seven points off the top a few weeks ago, are now level on 54 with Borussia Dortmund, who lost 2-1 to Augsburg on Friday.

Borussia Moenchengladbach have now dropped to fourth on 43.

“I am very satisfied with our game and we could have scored one or two goals more,” said Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac, whose team face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg later this month.

“It was one of our best games this season. We have now reset everything and the title race starts again from zero.”