The hunt for a new head coach goes on at Bayern Munich.

After the sacking of Niko Kovac, former Germany assistant Hansi Flick is now in control of first team affairs. Flick is, though, very much an interim head coach.

Bayern Munich have said they want long-term clarity within the next three weeks but were dealt a blow on Monday when Ajax boss Erik ten Hag insisted he will remain in Amsterdam for the remainder of the season.

According to Sky in Germany, the Bundesliga giants have now made contact with Thomas Tuchel.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund boss is currently in charge of Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Tuchel was linked with the Bayern job following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti in 2017 but the club opted to re-hire Jupp Heynckes instead.

And now, two years on, there’s a catch.

Much like Ten Hag, the report insists Tuchel will not leave his post during the season. The German harbours ambitions to win the Champions League in Paris. Whether or not he remains at the club beyond this season depends on his performances in Europe this campaign.

So, another target who Bayern will have to wait at least seven months for.