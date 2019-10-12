<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





​Bayern Munich have made contact with Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen as they consider a move for the Denmark international in 2020.

Eriksen is in the final year of his contract in north London and will be free to talk to clubs abroad as early as January 1, with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus all being linked with the 27-year-old.

But Bayern Munich could also make a bid to sign Eriksen on a free transfer and Sport 1 claim that the Bundesliga champions have already been in contact with the player’s representatives to discuss a move.

Bayern Munich could be in need of reinforcements as Thomas Müller considers his future at the Allianz Arena, with the arrival of Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona leaving the Raumdeuter surplus to requirements under Niko Kovač.

Bayern Munich’s interest in Eriksen doesn’t appear to be one-sided either, as Sport 1 adds that the Dane is considering the Bundesliga as a serious option for his next move.

Eriksen featured for Tottenham in their recent 7-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stages, although he was dropped from the starting lineup by Mauricio Pochettino for the fifth time this season.

Although a move for Eriksen makes obvious sense for any European giant on paper, Bayern Munich would likely have to opt-out of a move for loanee Coutinho if they wanted to meet the Denmark international’s wage demands.