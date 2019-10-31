<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have reportedly pencilled Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino to Niko Kovac following a mixed start to the season.

Kovac is under pressure after taking over at the Allianz Arena ahead of last season with the German champions occupying the second position behind Borussia Monchengladbach.

Pochettino on his part is also facing rough times at White Hart Lane that has left Spurs 11th in the Premier League table.

According to Sport1, Bayern are keeping a close eye on the Argentine’s situation and could move to install him as manager should results fail to improve under Kovac.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has Pochettino’s phone number and is said to be a big fan of the 47-year-old.

However, reports have suggested that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy remains fully behind Pochettino’s despite the club’s poor start to the 2019-20 campaign.