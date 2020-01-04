Bayern Munich have completed the acquisition of Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel for the 2020-21 season.

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nübel.

Nübel has signed a five-year deal with the Bundesliga champions and will officially join the club on July 1.

The 23-year-old had just six months left on his current Schalke deal and was unable to agree fresh terms.

Nübel is expected to join as back-up for Manuel Neuer before eventually replacing him later on.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories