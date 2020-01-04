Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nübel.
Nübel has signed a five-year deal with the Bundesliga champions and will officially join the club on July 1.
The 23-year-old had just six months left on his current Schalke deal and was unable to agree fresh terms.
Nübel is expected to join as back-up for Manuel Neuer before eventually replacing him later on.
