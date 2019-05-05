<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Franck Ribéry will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, the club have announced.

Although that decision had been widely anticipated, there had been no official confirmation from either party.

However, after 12 years in Bavaria, the winger’s time at Bayern will come to an end this summer.

“When I came to Bavaria, a dream came true. The farewell won’t be easy but we can never forget what we achieved together,” Ribéry said.

“We have won so much together, over 20 titles.”

Club chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was also keen to pay tribute to the Frenchman, as well as his fellow departing teammate.

“Franck and Arjen are great players. Bayern have a lot to thank them for and will give them a great and emotional farewell,” he stated.

“They helped to shape Bayern’s most successful decade with fantastic football.”

In 2020, a tribute game will be held for both players to honour their time at the Allianz Arena.