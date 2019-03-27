Bayern Munich have completed an €80 million (£68m/$90m) deal to sign Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez.
The full-back, who was part of the France team to win the 2018 World Cup, has signed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga champions having completed a medical over the international break.
He becomes the second defensive reinforcement to have agreed to join Bayern this summer, with international team-mate Benjamin Pavard also on his way to Bavaria from Stuttgart.
